New York Rep Kathleen Rice Becomes The 30th House Democrat To Retire Ahead Of 2022 Midterms

New York Rep. Kathleen Rice said Tuesday that she would not seek another term in the House, becoming the 30th Democrat in the chamber to retire ahead of the 2022 midterms.

“I entered public service 30 years ago and never left,” Rice said in a statement. “It has been the honor of my life to serve as a prosecutor, district attorney, and U.S. Representative in my beloved home state of New York.”

“As I turn to the next chapter of my own personal and professional story, I do so with profound thanks to the community leaders, colleagues and staff who have lived our shared commitment to service with courage and humility,” Rice said. (RELATED: Patrick Leahy, Vermont Senator Since 1975, Announces Retirement)

Rice, who represents a district on Long Island, is the 30th House Democrat to retire ahead of what could be a difficult election cycle for Democrats. Other retirements include Kentucky Rep. John Yarmouth, the chair of the Budget Committee, and Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper, whose Nashville-based district was nuked in order to give Republicans an extra seat.

