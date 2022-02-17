‘Played By Vladimir Putin’: Tucker Mocks Biden And The Media Over The Feb. 16 Russian Invasion Warning

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson said Thursday that President Joe Biden was “played by” Russian President Vladimir Putin surrounding the warnings that Russia might invade Ukraine on Feb. 16.

Politico reported Feb. 11 that Biden and American defense officials prepared for a Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 16, which did not occur. Carlson said the “funniest part” is that Russia did not invade on the expected date, then said Biden “did not acknowledge” that fact.

“So here’s a guy who’s literally wearing a mask outside, assuring us that he’s sane and on the ball enough to know when Putin is going to invade Ukraine. But of course, he’s gotten it wrong,” Carlson said. “What’s going on here? Well, the most obvious explanation is the most—it’s the most obvious one—doddering old Joe Biden, who even before he was senile was widely considered a moron in Washington, has been played by Vladimir Putin, who may be evil but definitely is not stupid.” (RELATED: Biden Admin Has No Idea Whether Ukrainian President Was Joking About Invasion Day)

WATCH:

Carlson mocked the media for wrongfully reporting that Russia would invade on Wednesday. A Politico headline read that multiple U.S. officials confirmed the potential invasion date to the outlet. The Daily Mail then confirmed the outlet’s reporting with the headline “Putin ‘has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY.’ Brits and Americans told to get out NOW.”

“But this won’t be your typical physical assault, like the kind you’ve on the New York City subway, no. According to Politico, this physical assault ‘could be proceeded by a barrage of missile strikes and cyberattacks,'” Carlson said. “So these aren’t just gang members, they’re Russians.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joked that Russia would invade his country on Feb. 16, causing the American media and Biden to await Russian invasion on that coming day via Facebook. Carlson played segments from CNN, ABC News, MSNBC and CNBC citing Zelensky’s joke as a fact.

The Fox News host went on to say that the U.S. was in a weird position of being “lectured on humor by Eastern Europeans.”