Ottawa Police Tell Protesters To Leave Or Be Arrested

The Ottawa Police told protesters involved with the Canadian “Freedom Convoy” to leave or be arrested Friday, according to a post on Twitter.

“DEMONSTRATORS: You must leave,” the police said. “You must cease further unlawful activity and immediately remove your vehicle and/or property from all unlawful protest sites. Anyone within the unlawful protest site may be arrested.”

DEMONSTRATORS: You must leave. You must cease further unlawful activity and immediately remove your vehicle and/or property from all unlawful protest sites. Anyone within the unlawful protest site may be arrested. pic.twitter.com/oqTLoCtTos — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 18, 2022

In addition, the police promised to share updates about the protest via Twitter and told Canadians, “if you see something, say something.”

This feed will carry updates on police activity surrounding the unlawful protest. If you see something, say something. For emergencies, call 911. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 18, 2022

A video posted to Twitter showed protesters on the ground in Ottawa being instructed to leave or face arrest. “You must leave. You will be arrested. Leave north on Sussex,” a voice can be heard saying in both English and French.

Freedom protestors in Ottawa are told to leave north on Sussex or they will be arrested. Footage by @PuffinsPictures pic.twitter.com/3cDPvJD0TY — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 18, 2022

Canadian truckers have been protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the capital city and elsewhere for weeks. At one point, the truckers blocked the Ambassador Bridge on the Canada-U.S. border. (RELATED: ‘So Much Love’: Ottawa Locals Discuss Freedom Convoy, Say People ‘Spewing Out Hate’ Haven’t Talked With Truckers)

The “Freedom Convoy” has garnered worldwide media attention. The names of individuals who donated to the convoy were released after hackers breached the GiveSendGo crowdfunding site.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act to shut down the convoy. Trudeau also condemned the protest and claimed the truckers were “waving swastikas” during a debate in parliament.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, two of the protest’s organizers, were arrested Friday by Canadian authorities on charges of mischief and obstruction.