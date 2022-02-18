‘Hold The Line’: Canadian Police Arrest Leaders Of Freedom Convoy, Several Others Amid Crackdown

Canadian authorities have reportedly begun arresting members and organizers of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act.

Canadian officials arrested Tamara Lich, an organizer of the rally, and charged her with mischief, the BBC reported Friday. Another organizer, Chris Barber, was also arrested and faces charges of mischief and an obstruction charge, according to the report.

Prior to her arrest, Lich posted an emotional video on social media about how her arrest was “inevitable.” (RELATED: The Crackdown Begins: Canadian Police Send Banks Names Of ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protesters, Accounts Frozen)

“There’s a pretty good chance, well I think its inevitable at this point. But, I’ll probably be going somewhere tomorrow where I’ll be getting three square meals a day,” Lich said as she wiped away tears. “That’s okay. I’m okay with that. I am not afraid. I’ll probably get some sleep finally. Just please, stay peaceful, and please take care of each other and know that this too shall pass.”

The head of the Freedom Convoy, @Tamara_MVC, is preparing to be arrested. “I think it is inevitable. I want you to know that I am not afraid. Stay peaceful, and please take care of each other.”

If Canada is ever governed by a non-tyrant, Tamara deserves the Order of Canada. pic.twitter.com/5Dzoe0gwcg — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) February 17, 2022

Video footage captured Thursday shows Lich being arrested. As she’s led away in handcuffs by an officer, Lich can be heard saying “hold the line!”

Footage showing Barber’s arrest was also captured, with Barber appearing calm and asking for the video of his arrest to immediately be posted to social media.

Ottawa Police have arrested Freedom Convoy leader Chris Barber “Big Red” whom I interviewed for my Townhall series. This is more of @JustinTrudeau and his police state. #TrudeauForTreason #TruckersForFreedom pic.twitter.com/I3DUWB5gTq — David Krayden (@DavidKrayden) February 17, 2022

Other protesters reportedly surrendered to police, and the BBC reported things have remained peaceful amidst the crackdown. Authorities have set up nearly 100 police checkpoints around the main protest area Thursday, according to the report. Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly resigned Tuesday amid criticism that his department was not doing enough to quell the protest.

Under the Emergencies Act invoked Monday, Trudeau announced authorities would be given additional tools to strengthen their ability to impose fines or imprisonment on those who do not comply with orders. The government can also ensure that essential services are rendered, such as towing vehicles blocking roadways while financial institutions will be allowed to regulate and prohibit the use of property to fund or support illegal blockades.