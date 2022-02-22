Binghamton University Stops Prof From Prioritizing ‘Non-White Folks’ During Class Discussions

A Binghamton University professor was forced to update her class discussion guidelines that originally conditioned students’ participation based on their race and gender, according to the class syllabus obtained by Campus Reform.

Professor Ana Maria Candela’s Introduction to Sociology syllabus originally included a portion that asked white students to wait for “non-white folks” to talk before speaking up or asking questions, according to the syllabus. The syllabus also included a quote from Chinese dictator Mao Zedong.

“No investigation, no right to speak,” the quote read.

Candela argued that the quote “helps to convey the idea that speaking, during class discussions, should be based on having done your investigative work.” According to the university’s website, Candela studies “the global dimensions of Chinese history and China’s social transformation.”

The process that Candela intended to implement is called “progressive stacking,” which conditions “students’ participation and speaking based on their race and gender,” according to Campus Reform.

“If you are white, male, or someone privileged by the racial and gender structures of our society to have your voice easily voiced and heard, we will often ask you to hold off on your questions or comments to give others priority and will come back to you a bit later or at another time,” Candela wrote, according to the New York Post.

Binghamton University spokesman Ryan Yarosh confirmed to the Daily Caller that the syllabus “violates” the university’s Faculty Staff Handbook and that Candela has updated her syllabus. (RELATED: New York Teacher Loses Job After ‘Reprehensible’ Remarks Against Police)

“The Faculty Staff Handbook outlines principles of effective teaching, which include valuing and encouraging student feedback, encouraging appropriate faculty-student interaction, and respecting the diverse talents and learning styles of students,” Yarosh said. “The syllabus statement you have brought to our attention clearly violates those principles.”

“The faculty member has updated their syllabus, removing the section in question, [and] is now in compliance with the Faculty Staff Handbook,” Yarosh continued.