Police Say Mom Punched Several Kids And A Referee During Middle School Basketball Game

A mother from Allen, Texas, attacked several middle school basketball players, a father and a referee after her daughter’s game ended Saturday morning at Plano Sports Authority in Collin County, police said according to Fox 4.

Police said Dominique Graham, 37, lost her temper as soon as her seventh grade daughter’s game ended, Fox 4 reported.

Graham’s daughter was ejected from the game after a jump ball. The daughter had shoved another player with the ball, dropped the ball and then punched the opposing player in the face, referee Greg Ivanovsky told the outlet.

Police say a mom lost it at her daughter’s basketball game, punching a referee and hitting and kicking seventh-grade girls on the team her daughter just played. It all took place after a middle school basketball game. https://t.co/UV9XEAU0Za — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) February 23, 2022

Ivanovsky removed the girl from the game, citing a “zero-tolerance policy” for that kind of conduct, Fox 4 reported. (RELATED: Watch A MASSIVE Brawl During Wheelchair Basketball Game [VIDEO])

When the basketball game was over, the daughter started cursing and fighting with a player on the opposing team, police said according to Fox 4. Graham arrived for back up and punched the 13-year-old opposing player in the face. As Ivanovsky tried to control the situation, Graham punched him.

“My lip is like all swollen up, and I just had dental work,” Ivanovsky said.

She then kicked a 13-year-old and punched a 14-year-old in the face, police said according to Fox 4.

“How do you do that to a child? I’m emotional because I am baffled by that,” Ivanovsky added. “The simple fact that someone comes out here and attacks these kids, it’s just mind-boggling.”

Graham’s arrest warrant affidavit says she yelled at many of the parents. She then scratched and left red marks on the face of a father who tried to protect his family, police said according to Fox 4.

Police took Graham to the Wylie Police Department Jail, where she is facing three felony counts of injury to a child and two counts of assault, according to the outlet.