Putin Announces ‘Special Military Operation’ In Eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced early Thursday morning in Russia that he has decided to conduct “a special military operation in Donbas.”

Putin, speaking around 5:30 a.m., called on Ukraine to “lay down its arms” and said his goal is not to occupy Ukraine, but to “demilitarize and denazify” the country. The Russian president also warned against interference – presumably speaking to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the U.S. – promising that “Russia will respond immediately and you will have consequences that you never have had before in your history.”

“We are ready for all outcomes. All decisions have been made,” Putin added according to a translation of his remarks.

Shortly after Putin’s announcement, journalists on the ground in Ukraine from various networks reported hearing explosions in the capital of Kyiv.

Explosions here in Kyiv — Ian Pannell (@IanPannell) February 24, 2022

In apparent warning to the United States and NATO, Putin says in televised speech announcing war: “A couple of words for those who would be tempted to intervene. Russia will respond immediately and you will have consequences that you never have had before in your history.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 24, 2022

A NATO official, meanwhile, reportedly told CBS News that the Russian attack had begun against Ukraine.

Putin’s announcement, made Thursday in the early hours Russian time, coincides with the Secretary of State Antony Blinken warning Wednesday evening that he believed something “akin” to a full-scale invasion would occur before the night’s end. That same evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a last-ditch plea for peace to Russian citizens, saying that war would be a “great misfortune.”

Just days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist-controlled Ukrainian territories and delivered a scathing, anti-Ukraine speech. President Joe Biden and allies responded with sanctions, warning that any escalation would spark more repercussions.

As reports rolled in Wednesday evening and into Thursday Ukrainian time suggesting Russia planned to launch a full invasion imminently, the Ukrainian government announced a state of emergency across the country, CNN reported. Fox News’ foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, reporting on the ground in Kyiv, Ukraine, described the usually bustling city as “quiet” with “not a single car on the road” earlier in the evening.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted prior to Putin’s address noting that Biden “is closely monitoring the developments in Ukraine and he will continue receiving regular updates from Jake Sullivan, his National Security Advisor.”

“He also spoke with his UN Ambassador, Linda Thomas Greenfield before the UNSC meeting this evening,” she added.