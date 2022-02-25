Man And 2 Children Mysteriously Drown In Swimming Pool, Police Suspect No Foul Play

A man and two children mysteriously drowned in a Florida swimming pool Thursday, police said.

A woman called 911 for help after she found her husband and two children in the pool of their Hollywood, Florida, home Thursday afternoon, according to WPTV. Police said they did not suspect any foul play was involved, the outlet also reported. Both the children and the man were found unresponsive.

The police responded to the 911 call and performed CPR until the paramedics arrived at the scene, a police spokesperson said, Local 10 reported. All three victims were transported to a local area hospital, where they were declared dead, the outlet also said. (RELATED: Man Drowns After Falling Off An Air Mattress He Was Using As A Raft)

The children were ages two and five.

A neighbor told local outlet WSVN that the family had five children, including one who had recently gone off to university.

“It’s horrible, and I’m shaken right now,” a neighbor also said of the incident, according to the outlet. “We’re cordial, and here and there we say hi to them. We really keep to ourselves in this neighborhood until something like this happens, unfortunately.”

The police are investigating the incident, according to WSVN. The names of the three victims have not yet been released to the public.

Statistics from the Department of Children and Families indicated 97 Florida children unintentionally fatally drowned in 2021, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. The data also indicated that of the 97 children, 12 lived in Broward County, with the majority of those being found “unresponsive in home swimming pools,” according to the outlet.