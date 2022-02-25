‘Incredibly Happy’: Paul Ryan Praises Biden’s SCOTUS Pick

Former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan voiced his support on Friday for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, with whom he shares a familial connection.

“Janna and I are incredibly happy for Ketanji and her entire family,” Ryan tweeted of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination. Ryan’s sister-in-law is married to the twin brother of Jackson’s husband, The Washington Post reported.

“Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, and for her integrity, is unequivocal,” he said, which he also told the Senate Judiciary Committee when Jackson was being confirmed for her first federal judgeship in 2012, The New York Times reported. Ryan called her “an amazing person” and “clearly qualified” at the time.

How to think of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s relationship to Paul Ryan in Kardashian terms: Imagine Scott Disick is still with Kourtney and Kanye has a twin brother. Paul Ryan is Scott Disick. Ketanji Brown Jackson is the hypothetical wife of Kanye’s twin brother. — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) February 25, 2022

Steve Morris, a producer at The Recount, explained the family relationship through a comparison to the Kardashians.

“Imagine Scott Disick is still with Kourtney and Kanye has a twin brother. Paul Ryan is Scott Disick. Ketanji Brown Jackson is the hypothetical wife of Kanye’s twin brother,” Morris tweeted Friday. (RELATED: SCOTUS Turns Down Religious Challenge To Vaccine Mandate)

Biden nominated Jackson to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in February he would leave the court. On the campaign trail, Biden promised to nominate the first black woman to the Supreme Court.

“I sought a nominee with the strongest credentials, record, character, and dedication to the rule of law,” Biden tweeted Friday.

