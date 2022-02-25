Psaki Asked To Name One Thing US Has Done That’s Helped Ukraine

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday if she could name anything the Biden administration has done in an attempt to help Ukraine that has “worked.”

“Well, Peter, let me just take a step back and explain to everyone how diplomacy works and how our approach from the United States has worked,” Psaki said. “What the president has done is he has built a global coalition to stand up in the face of President Putin and President Putin’s aggression and invasion of Ukraine.”

She said Biden had rallied the world to impose “significant sanctions” against Russia, even when such sanctions were “at cost to them.” Psaki emphasized that it was Putin’s decision to invade, but the U.S. has decided to “make sure they feel significant pain from that choice.” (RELATED: REPORT: Italy Scored ‘Gucci Loafers’ Carve-Out In Russian Sanctions)

Doocy to Psaki: “What have you guys done throughout this slow-moving Russia crisis that has worked?” pic.twitter.com/XpSUTlCmPO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 25, 2022

“We are the largest provider of humanitarian assistance, of security assistance, in the world to the Ukrainian government” Psaki added. “We are leading this global effort to stand up against the aggression of President Putin.”

Psaki announced the U.S. would issue sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. It is the third round of sanctions from the Biden administration as a result of the invasion.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that “no one expected” that sanctions would prevent Putin from invading Ukraine, adding that it was “gonna take time” for Russia to feel their effects. The statement contradicted what Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday when she remarked that “the purpose of the sanctions has always been and continues to be deterrence.”

