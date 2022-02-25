Media

As Ukrainians Face War, NPR Offers Ways To ‘Cope With The Stressful News Cycle’

Laurel Duggan Social Issues and Culture Reporter
NPR offered readers five “ways to cope with the stressful news cycle” in a Friday article as Russian troops closed in on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

“There are still so many more questions than answers. Perhaps among the first batch on your mind: How did we get here? What does all this mean? Or maybe, What does this mean for my life?” the article read.

“While we wait for more information, don’t forget to care for yourself in other ways,” the authors wrote, advising readers to breath, move around, eat, stay connected with loved ones and unplug from the news. (RELATED: Race-Obsessed Liberals Somehow Find A Way To Make Russia Invading Ukraine About Race)

“The kitchen is a safe space for a lot of us. Maybe this is the weekend that you finally re-create Grandpa’s famous lasagna … Don’t have every ingredient for that lovely Deb Perelman dessert? Don’t stress — we’ve got you covered on how to make food substitutions, simple,” the authors said. (RELATED: Joy Behar Laments How War In Europe Has Interrupted Her Travel Plans)

NPR producer Monika Evstatieva criticized the article on Twitter, writing “I have no idea who allowed this to be published. It’s not a reflection of what we have been doing every day for the past 6 weeks.”

“How completely out of touch is this article!” Evstatieva wrote in another tweet.

