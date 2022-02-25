As Ukrainians Face War, NPR Offers Ways To ‘Cope With The Stressful News Cycle’

NPR offered readers five “ways to cope with the stressful news cycle” in a Friday article as Russian troops closed in on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

“There are still so many more questions than answers. Perhaps among the first batch on your mind: How did we get here? What does all this mean? Or maybe, What does this mean for my life?” the article read.

🧵 Thread: Russia’s attack on Ukraine means there’s a stressful news cycle ahead of us. The reality of conflict is always a shock to the system. Here are 5 ways to cope.https://t.co/L3NR6BONZt — NPR (@NPR) February 25, 2022

“While we wait for more information, don’t forget to care for yourself in other ways,” the authors wrote, advising readers to breath, move around, eat, stay connected with loved ones and unplug from the news. (RELATED: Race-Obsessed Liberals Somehow Find A Way To Make Russia Invading Ukraine About Race)

“The kitchen is a safe space for a lot of us. Maybe this is the weekend that you finally re-create Grandpa’s famous lasagna … Don’t have every ingredient for that lovely Deb Perelman dessert? Don’t stress — we’ve got you covered on how to make food substitutions, simple,” the authors said. (RELATED: Joy Behar Laments How War In Europe Has Interrupted Her Travel Plans)

Thank you so much. I have no idea who allowed this to be published. It’s not a reflection of what we have been doing every day for the past 6 weeks. — Monika Evstatieva (@MEvstatieva) February 25, 2022

NPR producer Monika Evstatieva criticized the article on Twitter, writing “I have no idea who allowed this to be published. It’s not a reflection of what we have been doing every day for the past 6 weeks.”

And we have a big team working on the ground in Ukraine! How completely out of touch is this article! 👇🏼 we deserve this comment! Also, please let’s respect our colleagues! https://t.co/T5uvYdJJ8e — Monika Evstatieva (@MEvstatieva) February 25, 2022

“How completely out of touch is this article!” Evstatieva wrote in another tweet.

