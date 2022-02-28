ANALYSIS: Trump Sets The Stage For His Return

Former President Donald J. Trump seemed to prove that he is still the Republican-kingmaker Wednesday at a Mar-a-Largo forum toasting Trump-endorsed candidates. The event set the stage for his highly anticipated 2024 run to take back the White House.

“There is no question that he remains the leader and the most important figure in our party,” a well-connected Republican donor, who briefly attended the event, told the Daily Caller on Friday. (RELATED: Andrew Yang Predicts Biden Won’t Run In 2024, Says Democrats Need A New Candidate To Beat Trump)