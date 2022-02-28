Politics

‘Glorification Of White People’: Wokesters Complain That Western Support For Ukraine Is Racist

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
As Western countries rally in support for Ukraine’s fight against a Russian invasion, hyper-woke commentators are arguing the unity is actually based in white supremacy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine entered its fifth day Monday, and dozens of countries including the U.S., NATO allies and others have imposed harsh economic consequences for Russia. Western media has also offered praise to the Ukrainian people for taking up arms against the would-be occupying force. Woke commentators on Twitter argued the Ukrainians only enjoy that support because they are white.

The criticisms garnered tens of thousands of likes and retweets. Several of the commentators noted the success of pro-Ukraine crowdfunding efforts as evidence of a racist double standard. They argued that past bans on crowdfunding efforts for pro-Palestinian groups proved that efforts to support Ukraine benefited from racism. (RELATED: ‘F*ck You, B*tch!’: Ukraine UFC Fighter Doesn’t Hold Back In Her Message To Putin)

New York Times writer and author of “The 1619 Project,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, weighed in on the grousing as well. She suggested Westerners are only sympathetic to Ukraine because they consider Ukrainians to be “civilized” or “like us.”

The push to force the Ukraine conflict into a racial framework received heavy pushback, however, with observers pointing out numerous instances where the U.S. and its allies rallied behind countries regardless of race.

“It’s simple, when the U.S. intervenes on behalf of Koreans, Kuwaitis, etc. it does so out of imperialist ambition. And when it does so on behalf of Ukrainians it’s due to race-based empathy,” joked conservative commentator Alex Griswold.