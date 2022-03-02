8-Year-Old Boy Gets Thrown From Snowmobile In Fatal Crash

An 8-year-old boy died in a snowmobile accident on private property Sunday in Oneida, New York, police announced Monday.

Oneida Police Chief John Little said the boy was a passenger and ejected from the snowmobile at his grandparents’ home, Syracuse.com reported. He was not wearing a helmet. (RELATED: ‘Oh My Gosh’: News Anchor Reacts Live On Air To Brutal Crash That Sends Motorcyclist Flying)

New York laws do not require snowmobile riders or passengers to wear a helmet when operating the vehicle on private property, according to Syracuse.com.

Jayden lived on the same street as his grandparents, according to Syracuse.com.

Jayden was the son of Jolene and Tom Donaldson, according to his obituary. “He enjoyed fishing, riding his bike, and watching Brewstew on YouTube,” his obituary states. “He was a fearless kid who was always willing to try something new.”

Jolene said she doesn’t know exactly what happened that caused her son to die.

“We really just want answers to why and how this happened to our son,” Jolene said. “We have no answers at all and a dead little boy. His poor sister Katelyn, who is 7, saw it all happen but won’t talk about it. We need support and people to be by our side. Our little boy needs justice as to why this happened.”

Jayden’s parents created a GoFundMe page to pay for the funeral that will be on March 5, and excess funds will be donated to the Oneida City Police Department.

“Jayden was an amazing little boy,” Jolene told People. “He was the brightest little boy around. He had a smile that could light up everyone’s mood. His family and friends meant the world to Jayden, he was loved by so many people.”