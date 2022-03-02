Star College Athlete Found Dead On Campus

Katie Meyer, star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women’s soccer team, has died at age 22, the university announced Wednesday morning.

Stanford University announced the tragic “passing of an undergraduate in an on-campus residence” in statement released Tuesday. “In honoring the family’s privacy, we cannot yet share the student’s identity nor can we share the cause of death.”

Less than 24 hours later, Stanford released a new statement announcing, “it is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women’s Soccer Team, has passed away.”

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits,” the statement said. Meyer was a key player for the Stanford women’s soccer team. She played in a total of 50 games, starting 49 of those games according to her career statistics.

Meyer was most well-known for her two saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina, which secured the National Championship title for Stanford in 2019.

some tough replies under this one…

but if you told my 9-year-old-gk self that ESPNFC would show a SAVE SHE MADE? i think she’d find a way to get over a few mean comments. girl power forever. ᵃˡˢᵒ ᵗʰᵉ ᶜᵒᵐᵐᵉⁿᵗˢ ᵃʳᵉⁿᵗ ᵉᵛᵉⁿ ᵗʰᵃᵗ ᶜʳᵉᵃᵗⁱᵛᵉ https://t.co/yNcFMVZXrs — katie meyer (@kdmeyer19) April 5, 2020

The university said it will be providing resources for the community to support them through this difficult time. No cause of death has been given.