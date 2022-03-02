Watch The Sinister Trailer For Amazon’s Upcoming Movie ‘Master’

“Master” looks like it might be a very scary movie.

The plot of the Amazon film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Three women try to survive their experience at a historic New England university.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that sounds pretty simple, the preview seems to indicate that viewers are in for an incredibly dark and terrifying time. Give it a watch below.

What do we all think about this trailer? I think it looks like a movie with a lot of potential. It gives the same kind of vibes I got from “Get Out.”

The film looks like it’s going to take itself very seriously, which we all know is important when it comes to horror films.

Regina Hall stars in the first trailer for ‘MASTER’. The film releases on March 18 in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/RpkhhkdbX6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 2, 2022

The last thing a horror film can do is be in middle of the road. It either has to take itself incredibly seriously or not seriously at all.

The only movies that have really bucked that strategy with great success are the “Fear Street” and “Scream” sagas.

As long as “Master” avoids getting ultra-political and instead focuses on just being entertaining, we should be in for a good time. You can check it out starting March 18!