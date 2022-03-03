12-Year-Old Girls Arrested For Allegedly Torturing Girl At Sleepover

Two 12-year-old girls from Indiana were arrested for allegedly torturing another girl at a sleepover, Fox 59 reported Tuesday.

The incident, which took place in Logansport, occurred over the weekend, according to Fox 59. Police said they received a call early Saturday, Feb. 26 alleging that the young girl had been brutalized, the outlet also said.

The girls burned the other girl with cigarette lighters and shaved part of her head, according to the victim’s family members, the outlet reported. In addition, they cut her face with a sharp object and sat on her for two hours so she couldn’t breathe. The torture was reportedly captured on video and shared.

Sergeant Dan Frye of the Logansport Police Department said the girls were arrested for “charges related to battery,” according to the outlet.

“What the juveniles have been arrested for at this point are different charges related to battery, and anything that you could look at that goes along with that,” Frye explained. “It’s very significant, very severe. It’s a little bit heart wrenching to watch the videos and to hear what has been alleged at this point.” (RELATED: Mom Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Children During Sleepovers)

The victim, also 12, believed she’d been invited to a sleepover with her friends, family members said, according to KTLA. The victim’s mother said her daughter was tortured mentally and physically.

Police determined in their initial investigation that the incident went beyond bullying and found enough probable cause to arrest the two girls accused of committing the torture, KTLA reported.

One of the two girls was charged in juvenile court, according to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office, the outlet said.