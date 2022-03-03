Vigilante Dad Pursues Kidnapper Of His Children As Police Try To Calm Him Down

A father followed a man who allegedly kidnapped his two young children while invading their Maryland home Saturday.

Sat. Feb. 26, FCSO deputies responded to a call for service of an abduction in progress at the 8200 block of Reich’s Ford Road. Dispatchers notified deputies that the father of two young children was following the suspect. Check out our Facebook page to see how this ended. pic.twitter.com/WnRwgtDfIV — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (@FredCoSheriff) February 27, 2022

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Shultz went into the family’s house, forcibly grabbed the kids, brought them into his car and drove off, according to The Frederick News-Post. The children were two- and six-years-old, Inside Edition reported.

As deputies were responding to the incident, they were informed by the dispatcher that the father of the young children was pursuing Schultz, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. (RELATED: Father Shoots Daughter’s Boyfriend After He Allegedly Attacks Family)

After refusing to stop for a short distance, Shultz allegedly parked his car in the lot of a nearby business. As deputies approached his car, he reportedly flouted their commands, got out of his car and opened his back door, “deploying a Rottweiler dog and holding it by his side,” according to the sheriff’s office’s post.

While the car’s back door was open, deputies were able to identify one of the children, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies were able to calm down and apprehend Schultz after back-up arrived, according to Inside Edition. The two young children were returned to their family.

Todd Wivell, the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told Inside Edition that Shultz had no relationship to the family. Their only connection was that he occasionally did outdoor activities like camping and fishing on their landlord’s property, he told Inside Edition.

“He’s not being very cooperative with us,” Wivell also told the outlet.

Shultz has been charged with two accounts of kidnapping children under 16, two counts of abducting children under age 12 and two counts of false imprisonment, according to sheriff’s office. He also faces charges of home invasion, third-degree burglary, trespassing and second-degree assault.

The suspect, who is being held at the Fredrick County Adult Detention Center without bail, is expected to appear in court March 15, according to Inside Edition.