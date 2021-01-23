Father Shoots Daughter’s Boyfriend After He Allegedly Attacks Family

A Florida man was shot by his girlfriend’s father after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend and her family.

Volusia County deputies responded to the incident where Vincent Moore, 26, allegedly attacked his girlfriend and her parents, FOX35 reported.

Moore is reportedly in critical condition.

“The daughter was bleeding from her mouth and face,” also noting that “the parents said they tried to break up the fight to no avail,” deputies said.

The father told detectives that he fired one warning shot at the ground while the mother tried to get Moore to leave, according to FOX35.

Moore then allegedly attacked the mother. His girlfriend’s father then shot Moore one time, FOX35 reported.

Moore was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

Moore’s girlfriend had injuries to her face and mouth consistent with being battered, deputies said.

The evidence gathered so far indicates that the father shot Moore to protect his family as well as himself, according to FOX35. (RELATED: NYC Democrat Who Chaired The Committee On Crime Turns Himself In For Allegedly Strangling Wife)

Charges are currently pending, FOX35 reported.