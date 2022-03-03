One Million People Have Fled Ukraine In Less Than A Week, According To UN

One million Ukrainians have fled their country amid Russia’s full-scale invasion, the United Nations (U.N.) announced late Wednesday.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi announced the fleeing of people from Ukraine to neighboring countries, calling for providing aid to those currently remaining in the country. The U.N. refugee agency reported that the equivalent of over 2% of Ukraine’s population has fled the country in the span of just under one week, according to the Associated Press.

“In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries,” Grandi said on Twitter. “For many millions more, inside Ukraine, it’s time for guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided.”

Approximately half of the refugees fled to Poland, with others escaping to countries such as Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia, NPR reported.

Russian troops captured Kherson, a port city located in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday evening. Igor Kolykhaev, the city’s mayor, announced the city hall had been seized by Russian forces, who then reportedly set a curfew of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the approximately 280,000 residents. Citizens have fled the city of Kharkiv in large numbers to escape the launching of bombing campaigns by Russian forces, the AP reported.

An anonymous senior U.S. defense official disputed the claim about Kherson, arguing that the city was “very much a contested city,” the AP reported.

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution with a 141-5 vote Wednesday to condemn Russia for its attack on Ukraine and demand that it withdraw its military from the country, NPR reported. Russia, North Korea, Belarus, Syria and Eritrea opposed the resolution.

An investigation on possible war crimes has been opened by the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, the AP reported.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported Wednesday that there have been over 2,000 Ukrainian civilian fatalities since the invasion started. The deaths did not include “defenders,” according to the service. The U.N. refugee agency said main cause of death was injuries caused by explosive weapons, including rockets and airstrikes.