Google Completely Stops Selling Ads In Russia

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during a conference in Brussels on January 20, 2020. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Ailan Evans Tech Reporter
Google announced late Thursday it would be suspending ad sales in Russia until further notice.

“In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.”

The spokesperson said the company has stopped selling display ads, ads in search results and YouTube ads. Russian publishers are still eligible to earn revenue from Google ads shown to users in countries outside of Russia, the spokesperson said. (RELATED: Russia Will Restrict Access To Facebook Over Alleged ‘Censorship’)

The move follows Google’s decision to prevent Russian state-controlled media outlets, such as Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik, from earning revenue on its platform.

Apple CEO Tim Cook attends Apple's "Ted Lasso" season two premiere at Pacific Design Center on July 15, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Apple CEO Tim Cook attends Apple’s “Ted Lasso” season two premiere at Pacific Design Center on July 15, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Other major Western technology companies have moved to limit or suspend operations in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine. Apple announced Tuesday it was suspending all product sales in the country until further notice, and the company said that apps, including Apple Maps and Apple Pay, would no longer be supported in Russia.

Microsoft announced Friday it will “suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia.”

“Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia,” Microsoft president Brad Smith wrote.

Oracle said Wednesday it had suspended operations in Russia in response to a request from Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

