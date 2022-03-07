Rihanna Just Wore The Highest Boots We’ve Ever Seen

Rihanna has been making waves in the fashion industry with her choices in pregnancy apparel and doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

The superstar posted an image to Instagram on Sunday wearing the highest boots we have ever seen. Beyond thigh-highs, these boots rose to her hips with the jeans underneath them barely visible.

Rihanna was previously photographed at Paris Fashion week wearing lingerie. Over the weekend, she took to Instagram to post an outfit composed of a jaw-dropping amount of fabric.

Not only did the boots reach the singer’s hips in the image, but the camel-colored leather material of the boots is also ruched, a departure from the form-hugging thigh-highs that we have seen in the past.

Paired with the boots, she wore a floor-length coat in a similar color featuring a white teddy interior and embellishment along the edges and collar.

The boots and coat are a part of Y/Projects Fall and Winter 2022 Collection on their website. The Y/Project collection featuring the look was presented in Paris, France on Jan. 19, 2022, per the label’s website. (RELATED: Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump, Reveals She’s Pregnant)

According to a story posted to the official Y/Project Instagram account, the look was styled by stylist Jahleel Weaver. In Weaver’s interview with Vogue Magazine, he reveals he has worked alongside Rihanna as a stylist for the past ten years.

Weaver has also served a major role in Rihanna’s fashion label, Fenty. The stylist was appointed as Deputy Creative Director for the brand.