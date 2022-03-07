‘The Batman’ Screening Interrupted By Actual Bat

A Friday night screening of “The Batman” in Austin, Texas, was interrupted when a live bat began to fly around the theater, according to KXAN.

A movie theater in Austin was forced to pause the movie while employees tried to capture and remove the bat, KXAN reported. Management reportedly made multiple attempts to get the bat to leave, but was ultimately unsuccessful. (RELATED: Wuhan Bans Consumption Of Exotic Animals Following International Backlash)

The theater offered free tickets to a different screening of the film for anyone who wanted to leave after it became clear that the bat was there to stay, but most movie-goers chose to stay and watch despite the presence of the bat, according to KXAN.

Theater employees told KXAN they believed the bat was released by a prankster, and they immediately called animal control to handle the situation. They reportedly plan to implement new security measures to prevent such pranks in the future. (RELATED: Chaos In College Dining Ha;; After Raccoon Falls Through Ceiling)

“To ensure a prank like this does not again occur, we will be adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry,” a general manager told KXAN.

