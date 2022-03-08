Biden Announces Request For $2.6 Billion To ‘Promote Gender Equality Worldwide’

The White House released a statement Tuesday announcing a request for $2.6 billion to promote gender equality worldwide.

The statement from President Joe Biden on International Women’s Day focused on the achievements of women and girls and the progress made in relation to “equity, dignity, and opportunity due to all women and girls,” before going on to say that “every person deserves the chance to live up to their full God-given potential, without regard for gender or other factors.”

“I’m proud that my FY 2023 Budget will request $2.6 billion for foreign assistance programs that promote gender equality worldwide, more than doubling the amount requested for gender programs last year,” the statement continued. The president claimed that COVID-19 exacerbated women’s labor force participation, placed a higher burden on caregivers, and increased gender-based violence, according to The Hill.

On this International Women’s Day, we honor women throughout the world who courageously use their voice, no matter the cost. pic.twitter.com/omdwxvFOY1 — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 8, 2022

First Lady Jill Biden shared a video to her official FLOTUS Twitter account, saying, “this International Women’s Day, we honor women throughout the world who courageously use their voice, no matter the cost.” The First Lady focused on the work of women in Ukraine and Russia.

On this International Women’s Day, we honor women throughout the world who courageously use their voice, no matter the cost. pic.twitter.com/omdwxvFOY1 — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 8, 2022

President Biden’s statement concluded, “Together, let’s renew our efforts to advance dignity, equality, and limitless possibilities for all.” (RELATED: Kamala And Biden Continue Their War Against American Women And Children)

In a fact sheet released on Joe Biden’s official website prior to his 2020 Presidential win, he acknowledged that confronting gender-based violence on a global level was the leading priority for his potential future administration. The statement released Tuesday did not describe how the $2.6 billion will be spent on women and girls around the world, so it is unclear whether any of it will go toward women’s equality under Taliban rule after Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

“I am angry at the whole world, especially Biden,” top Afghan women’s rights activist Mahbouba Seraj told France24 earlier this year. After the Biden administration withdrew from Afghanistan, female politicians, journalists, and civilians told the New York Times that “whatever happens” the future “will not bode well for them,” under Taliban rule.