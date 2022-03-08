‘I Am Not Afraid Of Anyone’: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Reveals His Location, Vows To Stay Put Amid War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the exact location of his whereabouts in an Instagram video he posted late Monday night.

The caption of the 9-minute video states, “I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova Street. I’m not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone. As much as it takes to win this Patriotic War of ours.” (RELATED: ‘I Need Ammunition, Not A Ride’: Zelenskyy Rejects US Push To Evacuate, Will Stay And Fight Russia)

The beginning of the video shows the streets of Kyiv from Zelenskyy’s office. He then points the camera to himself as he walks around his office and sits down in a chair.

English subtitles provide a translation. “You know, we used to say Monday is a hard day. There is a war in the country. So every day is Monday. And now we are used to the fact that every day and every night are like that,” he said.

“Today is the twelfth. Twelfth evening of our struggle. Our defense. We are all on the ground, we are all working. Everyone is where they should be. I am in Kyiv. My team is with me. The territorial defense is on the ground. The servicemen are in positions. Our heroes! Doctors, rescuers, transporters, diplomats, journalists…Everyone. We are all at war,” he continued. “We all contribute to our victory, which will definitely be achieved by force of arms and our army. By force of words and diplomacy. By force of spirit, which the first, the second and each of us have.”

“And for Russia it is like a nightmare. They forgot that we are not afraid of paddy wagons and batons. We are not afraid of tanks and machine guns. When the main thing is on our side, truth. As it is now,” he said.

He named several affected cities—Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Korosten and Ovruch—and said they will be rebuilt after the war.

“We know that hatred that the enemy brought to our cities with shelling and bombing will not remain there. There will be no trace of it. hatred is not about us. Therefore, there will be no trace of the enemy. We will rebuild everything. We will make our cities destroyed by the invader better than any city in Russia. Enerhodar. Chornobyl. And other places where barbarians don’t understand WHAT they want to capture. WHAT they want to control.”