Man Missing After Being Swept Out To Sea Off The Shore Of Hawaii

A 25-year-old New Jersey native is currently missing after being swept out to sea Saturday while swimming off the shore of a Hawaiian island.

Matthew Preziose was last seen Saturday afternoon swimming off the shore of a beach in Kauai, one of the western islands in the Hawaiian island chain, before being “swept out to sea,” according to a Kauai County press release. The beach where he was last seen, Lumaha’i, is located on the northern part of Kauai.

Local, state and federal authorities are involved in the search to find the New Jersey native. The U.S. Coast Guard used its “water and air assets” as part of the search efforts over the weekend, according to the Kauai County statement.

Initially, Preziose was one of two swimmers who were in distress, according to the county’s statement. Bystanders said the other swimmer was able to make it back to shore safely, the statement said. (RELATED: Man And 2 Children Mysteriously Drown In Swimming Pool, Police Suspect No Foul Play)

As of the time of publication, Kauai County has not posted an update about the missing swimmer on its website or Facebook page since Sunday.

Preziose reportedly works as a photographer and graphic designer, according to the Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park Daily Voice.

“Preziose is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing blue swim shorts,” the Kauai County statement ended. “Anyone with information about the missing swimmer is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711.”