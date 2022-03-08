REPORT: Woman Says Man Held Her At Knifepoint In Airport Bathroom, Tried Kidnapping Her

Police arrested a man Sunday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman at knifepoint in a bathroom at Orlando International Airport.

The woman was staying at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and eating breakfast at McCoy’s Restaurant located near the lobby, according to the police report, WESH reported. She then went to the restroom nearby. The woman exited the stall and, as she walked to the sink to wash her hands, saw in the mirror a man behind her holding a pocketknife.

A man was arrested on attempted kidnapping charges after police reportedly say he attacked a woman at knifepoint in a bathroom at Orlando International Airport.https://t.co/g2R3Bdn8GN — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) March 8, 2022

He placed the 30-year-old tourist in a chokehold, told her not to scream and dragged her into a stall, WKMG reported.

The victim screamed, escaped and asked restaurant staff for help, the report states according to WESH. The man had cut her hand in the struggle and took her phone. The victim has a 3-inch laceration knife wound.

A restaurant hostess saw the attacker, idenitifed as 24-year-old Damani Matthews, leave the bathroom, and he was soon after detained by security officers, WFLA reported. (RELATED: Officer, Civilian Killed During Pursuit Of Kidnapping Suspect)

Matthews faces multiple charges, including attempted kidnapping, attempted robbery and attempted battery with a deadly weapon, according to the arrest report, WTSP reported.

Matthews is being held at Orange County Jail without bond for violation of probation, WTSP reported.