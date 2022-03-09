Activists To Host Sex-Ed Camp For Children Teaching That ‘Gender Is A Spectrum,’ Include Condom Demonstration

A sex education summer camp in Indianapolis will instruct elementary school children about condom usage, the “spectrum” of gender and sexual kinks, according to the camp’s event page.

Sexuality educator Ashley Robertson will host the weeklong camp from June 6 – 10 for third through fifth graders, according to the camp’s All Events page. All parents who plan to send their kids to the camp, which teaches a curriculum called “Our Whole Lives,” must attend an orientation on May 28th where they are required “to sign behavior agreements, enrollment paperwork, and waivers,” according to the event page.

The Our Whole Lives curriculum, which includes modules for kids as young as kindergarten, offers a “social justice approach to inclusive sexuality education.” The curriculum also discusses a “range of topics, including relationships, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, sexual health, and cultural influences on sexuality.”

“The Our Whole Lives curriculum offers a positive, affirming take on puberty, human sexuality, and social emotional skills without coercive abstinence-based strategies,” the page reads.

Kids attending the workshop will not be divided by gender while discussing puberty, bodies and sex, because “gender is a spectrum and not a binary,” according to the FAQs of the page.

An entire summer camp devoted to Sex Education for 10-12 year olds. Indianapolis is having an absolutely normal one. pic.twitter.com/47qAOvPbdh — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 7, 2022

Children will also see a “condom demonstration” because “at this age, kids are primed for level-headed learning,” the page says.

“There is no shame or ickiness associated with using bandaids and that same philosophy is applied to condoms and other barriers in this body-positive curriculum,” the page reads.

The Facebook group “Purple for Parents Indiana” (PPI) posted a parental alert on its page warning community members “that these ‘grooming’ techniques are the same used by sex traffickers and pedophiles alike.” Robertson responded on Facebook referring to PPI as a “hate group” that “targets books, social emotional learning, LGBTQ+ folx, etc.”

Social emotional learning (SEL) has been criticized as a tenet of critical race theory (CRT), an ideology that holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. CRT adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

In August, Robertson joined the podcast Multiamory in an episode titled “Kids, Consent, and Sex Education” in which she discussed subjects “surrounding consent, sex education, and polyamory.” She also discussed pornography and “kink.”

When talking about a high school pornography curriculum, Robertson admits it is a “little lean” in her opinion because it basically says “pornography is for 18-year-olds and older, it’s for adults.”

“I would prefer that content to talk more about sources for ethical porn and to talk more about collaborative problem solving with your youth or your kid,” Robertson said.

“In those situations, even for elementary school kids, there are resources for age appropriate images that kids can see,” she added. “For example, in the Our Whole Lives elementary curriculum, each kid is supposed to have a doodle journal specifically for drawing penises and boobs, vulvas and butts.”

“Fun,” the podcast host Emily Matlack responded. (RELATED: Liberal Pundits Lose It Over College Student’s NYT Op-Ed Criticizing Campus ‘Self-Censorship’)

In regards to “kink,” Robertson said parents should first “be excited” when their child expresses interest in “kink,” because they’re “curious about themselves.” Then, she recommends “sensual play” as “the best way to steer your teenage, curious kinkster first.”

“If it’s billed as kinky, then maybe that includes their hairbrush a little bit, or maybe it includes ice cubes,” she said. “Ooh, that’s so kinky, but it’s still safe, it’s sensual play.”

Robertson also hosts “Potty Training & Early Sex Ed” workshops and has an upcoming seminar scheduled for April 7.

Parents in the Indianapolis community have expressed concern with Robertson’s work, former Indiana school administrator and Chalkboard Review founder Tony Kinnett, who first reported the event on Twitter, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Two parent groups and several parents in this area I’ve worked with reached out to me with this troubling event page,” Kinnett said.

“The idea that anyone would graphically encourage and describe sex to 8 to 10 year olds is disgusting, but the manner in which Ashley has done it, making crude jokes towards children, encouraging parents to tell children to masturbate with hair brushes, and adults sliding condoms onto vegetables the kids are holding—that’s worse,” he added.

Robertson did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

