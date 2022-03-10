‘Detached From The Reality’: Fox News Reporter Takes A Shot At Kamala Harris’ ‘Political Speak’

Fox News reporter Trey Yingst said Vice President Kamala Harris’ Wednesday press conference in Poland was “detached from the reality.”

Harris headed to Warsaw, Poland, to demonstrate U.S. support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Ukraine amid ongoing Russian aggression. She attended a Thursday joint press conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“This joint press conference came across like a bilateral check-in. It was detached from the reality on the ground. As the pair spoke, there were air raid sirens sounding in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv,” Yingst told “Fox & Friends.” “We heard this diplomatic and political speak from Vice President Harris. The Ukrainian people don’t need that, they need anti-tank missiles, they need anti-aircraft batteries.”

“We heard just all of this talk that you hear out of Washington about cooperation and friendship and to be nimble and swift in the response and understanding and appreciating. There are people dying as we speak on the ground in Ukraine, across this country, thousands of people,” he added.

Yingst mentioned Harris “didn’t talk about the consequences” of the maternity hospital bombed in Mariupol, injuring at least 17 people, adding that the Ukrainian people “don’t need thoughts and prayers.” (RELATED: Newt Gingrich Rips ‘Lack Of Seriousness’ In Biden Admin By Sending Kamala Harris On Diplomatic Trip)

During the conference, Harris called the attack on the maternity hospital “unprovoked” and “unjustified.”

“A maternity hospital, a children’s hospital, where we have witnessed pregnant women who were there for care, for one reason — being taken out, because they required care because of an act of violence — unprovoked, unjustified,” she said.

The vice president also announced the U.S.’s directive to send two Patriot missile defense systems to Poland to demonstrate “our commitment to the security of our Allies and our commitment, in particular, to Poland at this moment in time.”

“As it relates to the people of Ukraine: They have suffered immensely,” Harris said. “When we talk about humanitarian aid, it is because, yes, the assistance is necessary, but what compels us also is the moral outrage that all civilized nations feel when we look at what is happening to innocent men, women, children, grandmothers, grandfathers who are fleeing everything they’ve known.”