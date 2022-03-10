REPORT: Boxer Jermell Charlo Charged With Making A Terroristic Threat

The authorities are looking for boxer Jermell Charlo.

According to TMZ, the boxing star has been charged with making a terroristic threat after an alleged incident in Texas back in September 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jermell and his brother Jermall are accused of getting into an altercation with a man after he didn’t get out of a car quickly enough to make room for the latter’s wife.

TMZ Sports has learned officials are seeking an arrest warrant for Jermell Charlo after he was charged with making a terroristic threat in the fall. https://t.co/agn9iBjnuX — TMZ (@TMZ) March 9, 2022

Jermell is accused of telling the alleged victim, “I will kill you with my bare hands.” His brother was already arrested over the alleged incident back in February on a charge of assaulting a family/household member. Jermall is accused of actually hitting the man.

Kent Schaffer, who is representing the boxers, told TMZ the allegations are “an attempt to shake Jermall down for money.”

As always, both men have the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, it sounds like it’s a very serious situation, and now the authorities are looking for Jermell after already taking his brother into custody.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened.