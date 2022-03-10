REPORT: CNN Bigwig Gets Huge Payday To Go Away

Former CNN President Jeff Zucker allegedly reached a multimillion-dollar exit deal with parent company WarnerMedia prior to resigning in February.

According to people familiar with the situation, Zucker was owed $5 million from his 2021 bonus, The Wall Street Journal reported. The agreement was finalized before Zucker announced his resignation when it was revealed he was involved in an extra-marital, consensual relationship with Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust.

Zucker and Gollust’s affair violated company policies, according to an investigation conducted by a law firm retained by CNN, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Chris Cuomo Took Down Jeff Zucker Amid Bitter Battle Over His Firing)

Brand new memo from Jason Kilar: “The investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo.” pic.twitter.com/Xu1HQJw9cT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 16, 2022

Deadline reported Tuesday that Zucker had received a $10 million, one-time payment upon leaving the company, citing their own sources. Zucker will receive the payment in the approximately seven to 10 days. Gollust also received $1 million after she left the organization, Deadline continued.

Zucker claimed that he did not receive any severance package when he left the position, and waived his rights to sue WarnerMedia by signing a mutually agreed-upon statement and non-disclosure agreement, the Wall Street Journal continued. Sources told the outlet that Zucker is continuing to weigh his legal options. In a note to WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, Zucker’s attorney, Patricia Glaser, argued that his characterization of Zucker’s exit bordered on defamatory, Deadline reported.