TSA Extends Mask Mandate For One More Month

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Thursday it is extending the federal mask mandate for all transportation networks through April 18 at the CDC’s recommendation.

“At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18,” the TSA said in a statement.

“During that time, CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstance, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor. This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data and the latest science.”

92 Republicans sent a letter Wednesday to TSA Administrator David Pekoske demanding the agency end the mandate by its original end date of March 18. The letter cited declining case numbers along with the CDC’s February guidance advising “more than 90% of Americans can stop wearing masks and social distancing or avoiding crowded indoor spaces.” (RELATED: Setbacks, Inconsistencies Mount For CDC Under Walensky)

“If you can go maskless for hours in an indoor crowded space like a sports arena, a concert, or in a restaurant, you can go maskless on an airplane,” California Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa said in a statement. “Airplanes are outfitted with particulate air filters, making it as safe – if not safer – to be maskless in an airplane than any other crowded indoor area. Passengers should decide for themselves whether they want to wear a mask or not.”