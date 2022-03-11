Camel Gets Loose And Kills Two Men On A Farm

Two people are dead after being attacked by a loose camel at a Tennessee petting zoo on Thursday, according to local sheriffs.

Obion County Sherriff’s office responded to a call on Thursday about a camel on the loose attacking people near Shirley Farms on South Bluff Road in Obion, Tennessee.

“Deputies arrived on scene to find two unconscious victims on the ground at Shirley Farms and a camel still on the loose,” said Sheriff Karl Jackson in a statement released on his office’s Facebook page. (RELATED: Swimmer Dies From Shark Attack, First Fatal Attack In Sydney In Almost 60 Years)

2 dead after camel attack in West Tennessee https://t.co/ue5f3npJ04 — WKRN News 2 (@WKRN) March 11, 2022

Officers from Obion County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Ridgely Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Lake County Rescue Squad responded to control the situation and render aid to victims.

According to Jackson’s statement, the camel attacked a sheriff’s vehicle and then proceeded to approach deputies who were moving a victim towards EMS. The camel was subsequently put down by officers on the scene to ensure everyone’s safety. The victims succumbed to their injuries on scene and were identified as Bobby Matheny, 42, of Ridgely, and Tommy Gunn, 67, of Obion.

Shirley Farms said that they are upset and grieving about the attack and do not have further comment at this time in a statement to CBS News.