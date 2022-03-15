Bella Hadid Admits To Plastic Surgery As Teenager

Supermodel Bella Hadid has finally admitted that she is not a natural beauty.

Hadid, 25, has previously dodged when questioned about altering her looks, claiming that puberty is the reason her face has changed so much over her short life, according to PageSix. However, the model has now opened up to Vogue in a new interview, saying she regrets having a nose job when she was just 14-years-old.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” Hadid told Vogue, “I think I would have grown into it.” Hadid went on to deny that she had any other work done after the fashion outlet brought up a rumor that Hadid had taken photographs of French First Lady and supermodel Carla Bruni to a plastic surgeon, noting a resemblance between the two women. (RELATED: Yolanda Hadid Addresses Rumors About Gigi And Bella Hadid Getting Plastic Surgery)

a visual representation of the glow up I expect from using a gua sha twice a day pic.twitter.com/U1cAiXipgc — rhi (@citylawns) March 7, 2022

“People think I fully f**ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called — it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book,” Hadid explained to Vogue.

“I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me,” she said.

Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, was very careful in a 2019 interview in which she was asked if Bella had gotten plastic surgery. The elder Hadid responded, “None of my children have ever done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies.”

In 2018, Hadid hit back at plastic surgery rumors, saying she was too scared to put anything into her lips. “I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”

When asked about a nose job, Hadid apparently said that “contouring” with make-up was why she looked so different, according to the Daily Mail.