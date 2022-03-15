Biden Signs Government Funding, Ukrainian Aid Bill

President Joe Biden signed a $1.5 trillion government funding bill Tuesday that also includes billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine.

The bipartisan bill will fund the government through September. Biden, speaking at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, hailed it as a move that shows “the American people … that Democrats and Republicans [can] actually come together and get something done.”

Biden highlighted the $13.6 billion in humanitarian and security assistance for Ukraine included in the bill, as well. This money is designed to help Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion. (RELATED: Blinken Approves $200 Million In Defense Aid For Ukraine)

“Putin’s aggression against Ukraine has united people all across America. United our two parties in Congress, and united [the] freedom-loving world,” Biden said.

WATCH:

“With this new security funding and the drawdown authorities in this bill, we’re moving urgently to further augment the support to the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country,” the president added, hinting at more details to be revealed Wednesday.

The legislation signed Tuesday pushes back any concern of a government shutdown. In addition to funding the government and providing aid to Ukraine, the bill also includes reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, funding for cops programs to aid in community policing and more.

“The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022” doesn’t include COVID-19 funding – something the administration had pushed for Congress to back. The administration has since issued warnings about a lack of funding sparking a possible shortage of things like more vaccine doses.