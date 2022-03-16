Biden Calls Putin A ‘War Criminal’ For Invasion Of Ukraine

President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” Wednesday for invading Ukraine.

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked Biden “if after everything we’ve seen, are you ready to call Putin a war criminal?”

Biden initially walked away, but then turned around and, after clarifying the question, said "he is a war criminal."

🚨This marks the first time the administration has referred to the Russian President as a war criminal – until now, officials have shied away from that language. POTUS tells me “I think he is a war criminal” (Thanks to @kwelkernbc for the camera work 🎥) pic.twitter.com/u4fLdkxMbt — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 16, 2022

Congress voted unanimously Tuesday to condemn Putin as a war criminal.

Zelenskyy spoke Wednesday in front of Congress during a digital press conference, pleading for the U.S. to establish a no-fly zone, levy more sanctions on Russia and send surface-to-air missile systems.

The Ukrainian president then appeared on NBC News and said “Nobody knows whether [World War III] may have already started.”

Biden had previously called Putin a “killer” in March of 2021.