WaPo Correspondent Presses Psaki Hard: Is Biden A Morning Person Or Afternoon Person?

A Washington Post reporter really dug in deep with White House press secretary Jen Psaki, asking Wednesday if President Joe Biden had a preference on the time of day.

“Is the President more of a morning person or an afternoon person? Because people are often divided in those ways, so I’m just curious,” Ashley Parker asked in a clip posted to Twitter. Psaki agreed with Parker, that people are typically either morning or afternoon “people,” but threw a curveball by telling her that Biden is actually an evening person.

The question followed others about Daylight Saving Time, which apparently the Biden administration does not have a position on, according to a separate clip shared by Newsbusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck.

Psaki said she tried to think of a joke related to the U.S. Senate unanimously passing legislation Tuesday to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but unfortunately, she wasn’t able to come up with anything funny. (RELATED: Since The US Is Springing Forward, Here’s The History Behind Daylight Saving Time)

Recent reports suggest that Congress is close to a bipartisan vote that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent. A poll conducted in November 2021 found that 63 percent of Americans support the permanent change, with no split in partisan support.