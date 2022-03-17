Digital Nod CMO Mohit Mirchandani on How His Agency is Redefining the Crypto & NFT Marketing Space

Terms like NFT, crypto, and blockchain are on everyone’s lips these days. These are all terms related to cryptocurrency and crypto assets—digital assets working through computer networks on blockchain technology that do not rely on a central authority to uphold or maintain that network. As no entities like banks or governments are involved, crypto is a form of digital democracy and financial inclusion.

With the explosion in popularity of cryptos and NFTs in recent times, there have been thousands of new projects launching every other day. And this has also increased the need and the demand for marketing agencies for crypto and NFT projects. One agency, in particular, that has capitalized on this opportunity spectacularly is Digital Nod.

Digital Nod is a name that was already extremely popular in the digital PR space for years, and now it has taken the lead in the realm of crypto & NFT marketing as well. Chief Marketing Officer Mohit Mirchandani saw the crypto boom as a golden opportunity for Digital Nod to boost the success stories of countless new and ambitious crypto projects. He knows how to grab opportunities as soon as one arrives and believes in keeping things “simple, effective, and real.”

Truly a marketer at heart, Mirchandani attracts crypto clients with practical solutions that are the talk of the trade. These include strategic media placements, listing projects on CoinMarketCap, and Twitter DM marketing services. Digital Nod has become an expert in promoting crypto projects and turning them into the hottest investments on the market.

When it comes to his uncanny ability to create marketing campaigns that deeply resonate with people, Mohit has a straightforward formula: “I talk to people the way I would like them to talk to me. I enjoy meeting people and hearing their stories. Marketing, like the crypto industry, is very dynamic, as I apply things I learn from one successful campaign to another. Our marketing strategy at Digital Nod is a constant work in progress, and I reach out to people to form long-term relationships rather than short-term deals. After all, our success is directly proportional to the success of our clients.”

A client success story that this CMO is especially proud of is MetaMall. This virtual mall is a crypto project launched in 2021 when the metaverse surge had already peaked. MetaMall needed to reach out to a larger audience and educate people about their emerging technology. Digital Nod helped them get the publicity they sought and featured the project in leading crypto media publications such as NewsBTC, ZyCrypto, and Bitcoinist. This resulted in the founders of MetaMall raising $5.6 million from seed money and initial crypto offerings.

Today, Digital Nod has established itself as a trailblazer in crypto & NFT marketing. Thanks to its solid relationships with media moguls and leading figures in the industry, this PR agency gets its clients guaranteed press coverages and organic growth. It also helps clients secure brand identities and perhaps the most precious aspect of the crypto field: credibility.

Besides crypto & NFT marketing, Digital Nod also offers a host of other digital services, such as media publications, social media verification, ORM (online reputation management), and more. Mohit Mirchandani is every bit as proud of his group’s risk-free pledge: if Digital Nod does not deliver what it promises a client, 100% of their money is refunded. After all, trust goes both ways, and it is trust that builds lasting relationships.