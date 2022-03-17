‘I Expect Him To Be Indicted,’ Says Lawyer For Mother Of Hunter Biden’s Out-Of-Wedlock Child

Clint Lancaster, a lawyer for an Arkansas woman whose child Hunter Biden fathered out of wedlock, confirmed Thursday that the mother testified to a federal grand jury in Delaware in a criminal tax probe against Biden.

The mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, and Lancaster were interviewed by an assistant U.S. attorney, an FBI agent and an IRS agent over a year ago concerning a criminal case building against President Joe Biden’s son, Lancaster told CNBC. (RELATED: ‘He Doesn’t Work For The United States’: Psaki Deflects When Asked If She Stands By Calling Hunter’s Laptop Disinformation)

He told the outlet that he complied with a federal subpoena asking him to hand over “a significant amount of Hunter’s financial records” to investigators.

Lancaster said he examined “anywhere from 10 gigs of data” containing records and documents related to Biden’s finances after his client, Roberts, filed a 2019 child-support lawsuit against the president’s son.

In the lawsuit, Robert’s said she received financial assistance from a company owned or controlled by Biden from May to November 2018, CNBC reported.

“I had his Burisma pay records,” Lancaster told the outlet. “I had records of ultimately what Burisma paid into the United States.”

He sent federal investigators a lot of “problematic” financial information, Lancaster told CNBC. “I’m not making any statements about what was in the tax records, whether he paid taxes, or whether he didn’t pay taxes,” the outlet reported he said.

While working on a case in Wisconsin, Lancaster received the subpoena that required him to turn over financial records, including ones a judge previously sealed to the public, he told the outlet.

“I expect him to be indicted,” he said. “Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted.”

“[We] don’t want Hunter to go to jail,” Lancaster told CNBC of his and Robert’s intentions. “It’s not my goal, much to the unhappiness of many people in the Republican Party,” he added.

After alerting Biden’s lawyer in the child support case, Biden released a statement acknowledging ongoing federal investigations.

“I’m not proud of it. It’s why I would later challenge in court the woman from Arkansas who had a baby in 2018 and claimed the child was mine” – Hunter Biden A child he has never met – imagine the interviews w/the child’s mother if this were anyone else https://t.co/HMwZG5E5rs — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) April 5, 2021

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Biden’s statement read, the Daily Mail reported .

Biden has never mentioned that he and Roberts share a daughter, Lancaster confirmed to CNBC.

Roberts received a $2.5 million settlement after a court-ordered DNA test proved Biden was the father to their daughter, the Daily Mail reported. Hunter had an affair with Roberts and allegedly hired her to work at his embattled D.C.-based investment firm, Rosemont Seneca, the outlet noted.

JP Morgan Chase was ordered in May 2019 by a grand jury to hand over five years’ worth of transaction records between Biden’s various businesses and the Bank of China, according to the Daily Mail. Rosemont Seneca was one of several companies listed on the grand jury subpoena.