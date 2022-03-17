Biden Says He’s ‘Not Stupid,’ Immediately Steps On A Rake

President Joe Biden said Thursday despite his Irish roots he’s “not stupid” before immediately confusing his wife’s father and grandfather.

“I just want you to know, I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid,” the president said while speaking at the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon. “I married Domenic Giacoppo’s daughter.”

First Lady Jill Biden was born to Donald Carl Jacobs and Bonny Jean Jacobs. Her grandfather, Domenico Giacoppo, is from the tiny village of Gesso in Sicily, according to Forbes. When Giacoppo was two, his family left Italy and headed to Ellis Island before settling in New Jersey, according to Forbes.

Biden attended the gala for the Ireland Funds on Wednesday, an annual dinner to promote relations between Ireland and the U.S.. Ireland’s leader, Micheál Martin, also attended the event but later tested positive for the coronavirus, according to USA Today. A spokesperson for Biden said the leaders were not in close contact. (RELATED: TURNER: Every Saint Patrick’s Day Many Of You Appropriate Irish Culture, And I Am Literally Shaking)

Biden met with Martin virtually Thursday following the diagnosis, with Martin saying he is “doing good” and that it reminds him “vaccines prevent severe illness.”

A reception is planned for Thursday evening, according to PBS. Martin will not attend the event as originally planned.