Comedy Starring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Returns To Netflix

A comedy show starring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to Netflix, the company shared Wednesday in a statement on Twitter.

Netflix confirmed that the 2015 show, “Servant of the People” was again available to stream on its platform.

“You asked and it’s back!” Netflix said. “‘Servant of the People’ is once again available on Netflix in the US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral,” Netflix later added.

You asked and it’s back! Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral. pic.twitter.com/Pp9f48jutF — Netflix (@netflix) March 16, 2022

The show also starred Natalya Sumskaya and Viktor Saraykin, according to its official page on Netflix.

Netflix removed the show from its platform in 2021, though the recent war between Ukraine and Russia as well as Zelenskyy’s international recognition during the war prompted the streaming service to re-add it, CBS News reported. Zelenskyy starred as Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, the outlet said. The show ran for three seasons. (RELATED: ‘Throw On My Uniform’: Congress Reacts To Zelenskyy’s Emotional Speech)

Prior to becoming the president of Ukraine, Zelenskyy was an actor and comedian, according to CBS News. In addition to starring on “Servant of the People,” the now-Ukrainian president appeared on his country’s version of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Eccho Rights, the international distributors of “Servant of the People,” said the “best support the global television industry can offer to Ukraine is to share this story” in a statement posted to their website.

“The series is a comedy but also an important document of where Zelenskyy comes from,” Eccho Rights explained. “His fictional president is a normal man, who grows into his role as a heroic and adored leader.”

“While the real world scenario facing Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real world situation, and ‘Servant of the People’ is a fascinating, important, and historic piece of television,” Eccho Rights said.

Zelenskyy addressed Congress virtually Wednesday, pleading with the U.S. to offer Ukraine more support in the war against Russia.