US Citizen Killed In Ukraine During Russian Attack

The State Department confirmed Thursday that a United States citizen was killed in Ukraine during a Russian shelling attack in Chernihiv.

“We can confirm the death of a US citizen in Ukraine on March 17,” a State Department spokesman person told the New York Post. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. We have no further comment.”

Local police in Chernihiv reported on their Facebook that an American was killed during a “heavy artillery attack” by Russian troops targeting civilians in the area. The Facebook post was translated by The New York Post and reportedly said, “Today, the occupiers once again carried out a heavy artillery attack on unarmed civilian residents of the city. There are dead and wounded people. Among the dead – a US citizen.”

“Police officers are helping to evacuate affected citizens to medical facilities. Chernihiv police investigators are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are carefully documenting all the circumstances and consequences of Russian war crimes,” the Facebook post continued, according to The New York Post.

The identity of the American has not been released by the State Department, according to Business Insider. At least 53 other people were killed in the area on Wednesday, the outlet reported.

The latest death of a US citizen is the second since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Business Insider reported. Speaking Tuesday, President Joe Biden ignored questions related to the death of New York Times journalist Brent Renaud, who was killed Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.