Joe Biden Ignores Fox Reporter’s Question On American Killed In Ukraine

President Joe Biden ignored a reporter Tuesday asking what he had to say about the American citizen and journalists killed in Ukraine.

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked Biden if he had anything “to say about the death of Americans in Ukraine.” He continued shaking hands and did not respond to the question.

Biden had just finished signing the “Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022” into law, and had his back turned but was still on the podium. (RELATED: Psaki Says There’s ‘Nothing To Preview’ On Responding To The Harm Of Two American Journalists In Ukraine)

New York Times journalist Brent Renaud was killed Sunday after Russian forces opened fire at his vehicle in the outskirts of Kyiv.

Fox News announced Tuesday that three more journalists had been in a vehicle struck by fire, claiming the lives of Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

Benjamin Hall, Fox News State Department correspondent, was also injured and remains hospitalized.

CBS White House correspondent Kathryn Watson asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki during her Tuesday press conference if Biden will “himself address the deaths of Americans who have — American journalists who have been killed or injured in Ukraine? And does he have any plans to call their families?”

Psaki said she would “not outline private conservations from here at this point in time.”