Yet Another Kamala Harris Staffer Resigns: REPORT

Vice President Kamala Harris’ national security adviser reportedly announced her resignation Monday, becoming only the latest high-level staffer to leave Harris’ office.

Nancy McEldowney announced her resignation in an internal staff memo first obtained by Reuters on Monday. McEldowney is at least the 10th high-level staffer to depart Harris’ office since June 2021. (RELATED: ‘Do People Just Not Want To Work For Her Anymore?’ Doocy Presses Psaki On On Staff Leaving Kamala Harris)

“This was a difficult decision because I am so deeply committed to the work we do and the crucial national interest we serve,” McEldowney wrote in her announcement to staff, according to Reuters. “But after more than a year, this is the right decision for my family.”

McEldowney’s departure comes less than a week after Harris’ deputy press secretary, Sabrina Singh, announced her resignation.

In addition to McEldowney and Singh, those that have left include: Symone Sanders, chief spokeswoman; Peter Velz, director of press operations; Vincent Evans, deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs; Rajan Kaur, head of digital strategy; Karly Satkowiak, director of advance; Gabrielle DeFranceschi, deputy director of advance; Ashley Etienne, communications director; and Kate Childs Graham, head speechwriter.

Harris has faced accusations of running a toxic and hostile work environment in the past.

“People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment,” one of the people with direct knowledge of how Harris’ office is run told Politico in June. “It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like shit.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back on the accusations, however, telling reporters in July that Harris is “an incredibly important partner to the president of the United States.”

“She has a challenging job, a hard job, and she has a great supportive team of people around her,” Psaki added.