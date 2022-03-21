Politics

Yet Another Kamala Harris Staffer Resigns: REPORT

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris listens as Secretary of the Department of Transportation Pete Buttigieg delivers remarks on new transportation initiatives at an event in the South Court Auditorium at Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the event Harris announced the Biden administration’s new federal actions that will expand the production of clean public transit and school buses. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
Font Size:

Vice President Kamala Harris’ national security adviser reportedly announced her resignation Monday, becoming only the latest high-level staffer to leave Harris’ office.

Nancy McEldowney announced her resignation in an internal staff memo first obtained by Reuters on Monday. McEldowney is at least the 10th high-level staffer to depart Harris’ office since June 2021. (RELATED: ‘Do People Just Not Want To Work For Her Anymore?’ Doocy Presses Psaki On On Staff Leaving Kamala Harris)

“This was a difficult decision because I am so deeply committed to the work we do and the crucial national interest we serve,” McEldowney wrote in her announcement to staff, according to Reuters. “But after more than a year, this is the right decision for my family.”

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks after US President-elect Joe Biden nominated their science team on January 16, 2021, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. - Biden is nominating Francis Collins to continue as Director of the National Institutes of Health, Eric Lander as Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), Alondra Nelson as Deputy Director of OSTP, Narda Jones as Legislative Affairs Director of OSTP, Kei Koizumi as Chief of Staff of the OSTP, Frances Arnold as Co-Chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), and Maria Zuber as Co-Chair of PCAST. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks after US President-elect Joe Biden nominated their science team on Jan. 16, 2021, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

McEldowney’s departure comes less than a week after Harris’ deputy press secretary, Sabrina Singh, announced her resignation.

In addition to McEldowney and Singh, those that have left include: Symone Sanders, chief spokeswoman; Peter Velz, director of press operations; Vincent Evans, deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs; Rajan Kaur, head of digital strategy; Karly Satkowiak, director of advance; Gabrielle DeFranceschi, deputy director of advance; Ashley Etienne, communications director; and Kate Childs Graham, head speechwriter.

Harris has faced accusations of running a toxic and hostile work environment in the past.

“People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment,” one of the people with direct knowledge of how Harris’ office is run told Politico in June. “It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like shit.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back on the accusations, however, telling reporters in July that Harris is “an incredibly important partner to the president of the United States.”

“She has a challenging job, a hard job, and she has a great supportive team of people around her,” Psaki added.