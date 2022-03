Coincidentally or not, in the decades since banning prayer in U.S. schools and allowing the sexual revolution to seemingly overshadow religion, educational outcomes and societal norms in schools have steadily declined.

Since the 1960s, when prayer was banned in schools and America went through the sexual revolution, the U.S. education system has produced graduates that year after year show a noticeable drop in test scores in language arts, math, and science, according to Pew Research.