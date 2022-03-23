POLL: Most People Want Pause On Gas Tax, For Companies To Drill For More Oil

Rising gas prices and energy independence are serious issues across party lines, a new poll released Wednesday reveals.

Seventy-three percent of voters said they would support a suspension of the federal gas tax through the end of 2022, with Republicans being the strongest supporters, according to the Politico poll.

As gas prices continue to rise and America’s dependence on foreign oil becomes a hot national issue again, 72% of voters said that “domestic producers should just go ahead and pump more oil,” reported Politico.

Americans show they are uniquely united on these issues, as 77% of Republican, 67% of independent and 75% of Democrat voters told Politico they would support the federal government suspending the gas tax, the poll shows. (RELATED: GOP Leader Demands Biden Energy Secretary Testify On Rising Gas Prices)

When voters were asked about President Joe Biden’s handling of America’s energy crisis, 33% said they “strongly disapproved,” with 15% saying they “somewhat disapprove.”

Comparatively, only 15% of respondents said they “strongly approve” of Biden’s energy dealings and 25% said they “somewhat approve.”

In the same poll, voters were asked, “What would you say is the top set of issues on your mind when you cast your vote for federal offices?” Forty-two percent of voters said economic issues — taxes, wages, jobs, unemployment and spending — were the most critical issues, and 7% said energy issues like carbon emissions, cost of electricity/gasoline, or renewables.

Before former President Donald Trump left office, U.S. petroleum imports were the lowest they had been since 1991, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The poll surveyed 2,005 registered voters across the country from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21 with a margin of error of +/- 2%.