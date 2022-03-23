Six High School Students Die In Crash With Semi-Truck

Six high school girls died Tuesday after their vehicle collided with a semi-truck at an intersection in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the deadly crash took place just after 12 p.m. at the U.S. 377 and Oklahoma 22 intersection, KFOR reported. The victims, all students at Tishomingo High School, were at a stop sign at the time of the crash.

The semi-truck, a 1994 Peterbilt, was traveling south on the highway at the time of the crash, KFOR reported. The driver did not sustain injuries, according to The New York Times.

“We don’t know the full nature or details of what caused the crash, only that the car at some point was at this stop sign and that in the following moments the semi hit them,” a Highway Patrol official told KFOR. “When we got to the scene you could see the car about 100 feet or so from the intersection completely totaled.”

The doors, roof and frontside of the car carrying the girls had been completely demolished as a result of the accident, photographs showed. (RELATED: Prosecutors Charge High School Employee For Allegedly Giving Beers To Teenagers Before Deadly Crash)

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt mourned the loss of the six teenagers in a Tuesday evening tweet.

“Psalm 34:18: ‘The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit,'” Stitt said. “Today is a sad day in Oklahoma. Sarah and I are mourning the six young lives lost today and praying for their families.”

Superintendent Bobby Waitman also issued a Tuesday statement to mourn the loss of the students, according to KFOR. He said the school would remain open Wednesday to provide emotional support for the other students.

“We feel it is imperative that we inform you that our District has suffered a great loss today involving high school students,” Waitman said. “Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff. We also have space prepared at Tishomingo High School with councilors available through the evening.”