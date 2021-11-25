Family Honors Teen Daughter Killed In Car Crash By Donating Thanksgiving Meals

The family of 18-year-old Dominique Orta, who died in 2020 in a car crash, is donating Thanksgiving meals to honor the late teen.

Annette Orta, Dominique’s mother, and her family donated meals to around thirty families in San Antonio, Texas. The family is honoring the teenager’s legacy, who was “a very giving person,” Fox News reported.

“She was full of life and living life to the fullest, so she wouldn’t want us sad and crying all the time. We do that a lot, but she wouldn’t want us like that. So, we try to keep her memory alive and help everybody that we can,” Annette Orta told Fox News.

The family started “Kiki’s Thanksgiving Blessing,” named after a nickname that Dominique had, the outlet reported.

“It’s a tradition that we are planning to start every year going forth, to keep her memory alive. I don’t want anybody to forget who she was,” Annette Orta told Fox News.

Dominique ‘Kiki’ Orta is remembered by her family as a kind, fun, and giving person. In her honor, they’re looking to give back this holiday season.https://t.co/8i641dEN99 — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) November 8, 2021



Dominique Orta died in November of 2020, when an alleged drunk driver hit the car she was riding in. She was ejected from the car, and the car flipped and landed on her, breaking almost all of her bones from the waist down, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Chiefs Star Tyrann Mathieu’s Foundation Gives Away Hundreds Of Thanksgiving Dinners To Families In Need)

Dominique Orta was rushed to the hospital, and her family was briefly able to see her before she died, the outlet reported.

Dominique Orta was the fourth child of five sisters. She graduated high school in 2020, and was about to begin work as a UPS driver to save money for nursing school, the outlet reported.

Annette Orta and her husband visit her cemetery every day. The family plan to run a toy drive at Christmas, also in Dominique’s name, Fox News reported.