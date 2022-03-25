Doja Cat ‘Quits’ Music In Twitter Meltdown After Feud With Fans

Music superstar Doja Cat told fans that she is officially done with music after a series of Tweets got seriously out of hand Thursday.

“It’s gone and i don’t give a f**k anymore i f**king quit i can’t wait to f**king disappear and i don’t need you to believe me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f**king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f**king nightmare unfollow me,” Doja Cat wrote early Thursday morning, according to PageSix.

The tweet was apparently directed at three people, including NBCSports/TelemundoSports production assistant Roberto Rojas, Billboard reported.

This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care. — i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

The artist’s headlining set at Paraguay’s Asuncionico music festival was canceled Tuesday after a series of storms caused intense flooding throughout the region, Billboard reported. Evidently, Paraguay’s Doja fans were deeply upset by the cancellation and took it out on the singer via Twitter.

One fan called Doja Cat “Public Enemy #1” and told her “it’s too late to apologize,” according to the tweet. Doja Cat replied, “I’m not sorry.”

it’s too late to apologize pic.twitter.com/GArQAMwf4j — JUSTICE FOR PARAGUAY 🇵🇾 (@metamorsophie) March 24, 2022

One Twitter user went semi-viral after noting that Doja Cat did not post a single photo in Paraguay, did not Tweet or even post to her Instagram story about the show. (RELATED: Hayden Panettiere Caught On Video In Huge Bar Fight; Gets Patron In Epic Headlock)

Singer Miley Cyrus was also slated to headline the festival Wednesday but had to cancel due to a shock accident with her airplane. To make it up to fans, Cyrus posted a video of her singing one of her hits while in the bathtub, Billboard reported. Machine Gun Kelly’s show was also canceled due to severe weather conditions, so he hosted a free impromptu show outside of his hotel.