Crazy Viral Video Reportedly Shows Destroyed Russian Equipment In Ukraine

A crazy video reportedly shows destroyed Russian equipment in Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by the news agency NEXTA, Belarusian volunteers fighting for Ukraine against Russia were reportedly standing around torched Russian equipment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The man speaking in the video was also armed with a very large weapon. You can watch the video below.

Once again, we have another wild video coming out of Ukraine. I’ve honestly lost count of how many insane videos we’ve seen from the war.

Every single day, we get another crazy and wild video out of the war zone. At this point, nothing surprises me.

Violent Video Shows Huge Gun Battle Against Russian Forces In Ukraine https://t.co/UjKf2nPJJK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 26, 2022

Now, we have a video reportedly showing Belarusian volunteers standing around torched Russian equipment. Things just keep getting worse for Putin.

It’s crystal clear that he bit off way more than he could chew when he decided to invade Ukraine. Even if he does find a way to declare victory, the spirit of the Ukrainian people has been incredibly inspiring.

They’re refusing to go down without a fight and I respect the hell out of it.

Violent Video Shows A Tank Getting Lit Up In Ukraine https://t.co/j3pjiuDprj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2022

